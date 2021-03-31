Maypro And Tokiwa Announce New Study Supporting The Powerful Anti-Aging Benefits Of SIRTMAX®

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypro Industries' Proprietary Branded Ingredients (PBI) division is proud to announce the publication of new research by Tokiwa Phytochemical (Tokiwa) and the University of Tokyo on a proprietary extract of Kaempferia parviflora (SIRTMAX®), commonly known as black turmeric.

The paper, "Quercetin 3,5,7,3′,4′-pentamethyl ether from Kaempferia parviflora directly and effectively activates human SIRT1," which was published in the journal Communications Biology and led by Tokiwa and Professor Koji Nagata from the University of Tokyo, reveals that quercetin 3,5,7,3′,4′-pentamethyl ether (KPMF-8), an active compound of SIRTMAX®, directly binds with the SIRT1 protein and activates it.

The SIRT1 protein drives many of our cellular activities, like energy metabolism, cell survival, DNA stability, inflammation and circadian rhythms. The Sirt1 gene, also known as the longevity gene, recharges mitochondria, the "power plants" of cells, which tend to wind down with age.

In fact, SIRT1 contributes to human longevity by regulating different cell-survival pathways, including delaying replicative senescence, suppressing inflammation and increasing resistance to hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) and heat stress.

Cell and experimental studies demonstrate that SIRT1 activation is associated with increased insulin sensitivity, and has been shown — in experimental studies — to play a vital role in processes that could potentially prevent many age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes, neurodegeneration, Alzheimer′s disease and cancer. Considering its functions, any substance that can activate SIRT1 is of great interest to anti-aging researchers.

This study reveals that KPMF-8 activates SIRT1 much more effectively than does resveratrol. KPMF-8 interacts with SIRT1 directly and stimulates SIRT1 activity by enhancing the binding affinity of SIRT1 with its substrate, Ac-p53 peptide. The binding affinity between SIRT1 and Ac-p53 peptide was enhanced 8.2-fold by KPMF-8, but only 1.4-fold by resveratrol. Furthermore, intracellular SIRT1 activity was promoted 1.7-fold by KPMF-8 but only 1.2-fold by resveratrol.

SIRTMAX® is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and Kosher. What's more, SIRTMAX® is 5 times more potent than resveratrol in activating SIRT1. Hence, it is particularly well-suited for applications in the areas of anti-aging, glucose management, energy, weight-management and circulatory/cardiovascular support. The efficacy of SIRTMAX® is further supported by the new publication mentioned above, in addition to a body of existing research.

One of the most popular herbal products in Thailand and Laos, black turmeric — which is related to both turmeric and ginger — has been safely consumed as a revitalizing drink in that region for years.

"This new study is very exciting, and so it's really an honor for us that we're partnering with Tokiwa Phytyochemical to offer this research-validated and cutting-edge anti-aging proprietary ingredient to the U.S. marketplace," said Dan Lifton, President of Maypro's Proprietary and Branded Ingredients division.

"With consumers increasingly concerned about aging and the associated chronic issues that can develop, we feel strongly that SIRTMAX® is poised for immense growth in a whole host of anti-aging applications. And we stand ready to work with customers on unique formulations using this proven proprietary extract."

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About MayproHeadquartered in Purchase NY, the Maypro Group is a leading global supplier of specialty nutraceutical ingredients to the nutritional supplement, sports nutrition, pet and veterinary, cosmetic, functional food and fine chemical industries. A leading supplier of mainstream products, such as CoQ10, fish oil, glucosamine and botanical extracts, Maypro also markets a robust portfolio of clinically validated proprietary and branded ingredients, representing some of the top manufacturers from Japan, Europe and the United States. For more information on Maypro, please visit maypro.com. For more information on SIRTMAX®, please visit https://www.maypro.com/products/sirtmax

About Tokiwa PhytyochemicalTokiwa Phytochemical was founded in 1949, with their head office in Chiba, Japan. Being the first Japanese company to specialize in phytochemistry, they have been manufacturing numerous plant extracts while tirelessly researching their efficacies. With this exciting news, they plan to further expand their business and make contribution to human health. For more information on Tokiwa's products, please visit https://www.tokiwaph.co.jp/en/

