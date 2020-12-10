Mayors Preparing For Vaccine Distribution, Adopting Strategies To Encourage Trust In COVID-19 Vaccinations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership from the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) today participated in a panel, "Helping Mayors Prepare for the Largest Vaccine Rollout in U.S. History," at the third annual Bloomberg American Health Summit. During the panel, a new partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies' COVID-19 Local Response Initiative was announced, which will support mayors across the country as they take on the immense challenge of increasing understanding of and access to the COVID-19 vaccines for their residents. The partnership is a part of Bloomberg Philanthropies' nearly yearlong effort to support local officials in their efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the new initiative, mayors of the USCM leadership made the following comments:

"Mayors will have a critical role to play in bringing this lifesaving vaccine to residents in our communities," said USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "In the coming months, we will be working to coordinate with state and local government as well as the private and public sectors to support the delivery, storage and administration of these vaccines. I'm thankful for this partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, which will provide mayors the best practices, tools, and data that that they'll need to be successful in this enormous effort. Together, we will come back stronger from this public health crisis."

"Mayors are about to enter an extremely challenging period as we begin the largest vaccine rollout in American history," said USCM Vice President and Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley. "People are going to have lots of questions, and it's up to us to make sure they have answers. I have no doubt that we can meet these challenges by engaging with our communities on the ground. This partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies will ensure that mayors have guidance, case studies, checklists, creative assets, and resource libraries to aid in the execution and management of this lifesaving work."

Read more about the new partnership and Bloomberg Philanthropies' COVID-19 Local Response Initiative here.

About the US Conference of Mayors:The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayors-preparing-for-vaccine-distribution-adopting-strategies-to-encourage-trust-in-covid-19-vaccinations-301189971.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors