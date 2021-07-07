Mayorkas Is Killing The Biden Administration's Political Prospects, Says FAIR

His Management of the Immigration Crisis is Simply Not Acceptable to the Majority of People

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his continuing effort to sabotage all U.S. immigration and entry controls, Alejandro Mayorkas is not only in dereliction of his duty to the American people, but his actions are sending the Biden administration's approval ratings in a tailspin through the inept maladministration of his responsibilities as Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), according to the Washington-based Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

According to FAIR, it would be impossible to name one policy adopted since Mayorkas that increases the likelihood cartels will not operate, illegal immigration will be discouraged, or any alien in or out of the country will be encouraged to comply with the immigration law as Congress designed it.

"Mayorkas has been the biggest disaster for border security and immigration controls in the history of the country," says Dan Stein, President of FAIR. "He believes he can just use short cuts and games to twist and contort immigration law to suit a pre-conceived agenda. In doing so," says Stein, "he's made a mockery of our immigration laws and borders."

In particular, says FAIR, Mayorkas has:

Refused to execute existing contracts for further construction of the southern border wall that have already been paid for, leaving vast stretches of the border unsecured.

Canceled the Migrant Protection Protocols agreement with Mexico , which effectively discouraged abuse of our political asylum process.

, which effectively discouraged abuse of our political asylum process. Canceled cooperative migration agreements with the Northern Triangle nations.

Presided over historically high apprehension levels along the southern border, while slowing removals of illegal aliens to historic lows.

Reinstituted catch and release policies, including the release of many illegal migrants without Notices to Appear before an immigration court.

Threatened imminent cancellation of Title 42, a pandemic-related provision that allows for expedited removal of illegal border-crossers, in spite of the emergence of new and deadlier strains of COVID.

"Mayorkas is imperiling the health and security of the American people - precisely the antithesis of the mission of the department he leads, while at the same time quickly sinking this Administration's political prospects. To simultaneously push a mass amnesty bill during the Biden immigration enforcement collapse is a legendary violation of public trust," Stein concluded.

