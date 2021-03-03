Mayor Sylvester Turner And BARC Animal Shelter Congratulate Rescued Pets Movement On Saving 50,000 Homeless Animals From BARC

HOUSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston's Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (BARC), today announced that Rescued Pets Movement Inc. (RPM), the largest homeless animal rehabilitation and transport 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, has saved a total of 50,000 homeless animals from BARC. Founded in 2013, RPM has worked with BARC to give thousands of homeless dogs and cats a second chance at life each year through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to reputable animal welfare organizations across the United States.

Mayor Turner also announced that he has proclaimed Monday, March 8, 2021 as "Rescued Pets Movement Day."

"Saving 50,000 homeless animals from BARC in a little over seven years is a dream come true for all of us at RPM and would not have been possible without our strong collaboration with BARC, the City of Houston and our rescue partners, as well as the incredible generosity of our donors, fosters, and volunteers," said Cindy Perini, Co-Founder and CEO of Rescued Pets Movement. "I want to thank Mayor Turner and everyone at BARC, especially Greg Damianoff, for their support. The greatest reward is helping these homeless animals find loving, forever homes through our rescue partners across the United States. We hope this achievement inspires more Houstonians to consider supporting RPM, where every donation allows us to continue this amazing work of saving lives from BARC."

Commenting on RPM's achievement, Mayor Turner said. "I congratulate BARC and RPM for this achievement, which is nothing short of extraordinary. I also thank all Houstonians who have helped BARC and RPM by fostering, volunteering, and donating. It takes a village to help homeless animals, and by working together, Houston can eliminate animal cruelty, promote humane values, and end animal homelessness."

BARC's Director, Greg Damianoff, added. "In addition to this significant milestone, BARC's partnership with RPM was the major reason we achieved a live release of 95.6% for calendar year 2020. I have the utmost respect for the tireless work of RPM's leadership, employees, volunteers, fosters, and donors. BARC is eternally grateful to partners like RPM that are committed to saving the lives of shelter animals."

About BARCBARC, the City of Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, takes in more than 25,000 animals annually regardless of behavior, breed, or medical condition. BARC works each day to improve the health and safety of Houstonians and their pets by pioneering programs such as low cost and no cost spay/neuter services, mobile adoptions, transfer/rescue partnerships, and community outreach. Through these programs and with support from community partners, BARC's live release rate has improved from 49% in 2013 to 95.6% in 2020.

About Rescued Pets Movement Inc.Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of almost 60,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the Country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

