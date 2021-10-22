Mayor Of Toronto, Mr. John Tory Together With Mr. Tudor Alexis, Consul General Of France, Announced The Exciting Extension Of Beyond Monet: Canada's Largest Immersive Experience

BRINGING TO LIFE THE WORKS OF CLAUDE MONET NOW ON UNTIL FEBRUARY 6, 2022 Additional dates and tickets are now online www.

BRINGING TO LIFE THE WORKS OF CLAUDE MONET

NOW ON UNTIL FEBRUARY 6, 2022

Additional dates and tickets are now online www.MonetToronto.com

/CNW/ - Mayor John Tory and Consul General of France, Tudor Alexis were on hand yesterday evening to celebrate and announce Beyond Monet will extend its run in Toronto to February 6, 2022. Canada's largest immersive experience ever continues to astound audiences with its exquisitely designed projections that cover the massive space's walls and ceilings.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 "Throughout the pandemic arts and culture have helped give us continued hope and beauty. Many organizations adapted to the pandemic and created new opportunities for people to safely keep experiencing arts and culture in our city. The Beyond Monet exhibit is an excellent example of how art and artists have adapted and delivered new experiences for Torontonians. I want to thank everyone involved in bringing this exhibit to life and for extending it into the new year. This is great news for Toronto residents and for all those who will be able to visit this remarkable art installation over the coming weeks," said Mayor John Tory.

Along with the extension guests will now be able to book tickets for weekly yoga classes hosted by expert instructors from Downward Dog Yoga Centre inside the magical immersive space. Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshments onsite at the newly added Collective Arts Brewery cafe onsite.

The Garden Gallery invites guests to learn more about Monet's inspiration and his lifelong pursuits before they are guided through the Prism, a tunnel filled with crystal-like shapes moving them into the final destination, The Infinity Room. The space is filled with mirrored floor pods, and transports guests from one masterpiece to another accompanied by an original score - completely surrounding them in a world envisioned by Claude Monet.

"I am elated that through Beyond Monet, Toronto plays host to one of France's most famous artists, the pioneer of Impressionism, Claude Monet. Immersive art seeks to reimagine the future, the temporality of space and the perceptive experience to push the borders between art and reality. These exhibitions also democratize the accessibility of art, a constant concern for countries like France and Canada where inclusion and solidarity are of prime importance," said Mr. Tudor Alexis, Consul General of France

Join Claude Monet in his quest to capture the ephemeral and sublime variations of light. Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children. For every ticket purchased, one dollar will be donated to the BIOPOC fellowship program, to help magnify the creative vision and voices of the BIOPOC community.

To purchase tickets for a truly lasting impression, visit www.MonetToronto.com . Hours are Sunday - Thursday: 10am - 10pm, Friday - Saturday: 10am - 11pm. The visit will take around one hour with final entry one hour before close.

About Paquin Entertainment Group: Founded in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service, diversified entertainment company, and home to four divisions: Artist Agency & Management, Theatre & Film, Brand Partnerships and International Exhibitions. The company focuses on maximizing opportunities to present and distribute the creative efforts of its producers, creators and artists on a global scale, contributing to their respective potential.

About Normal Studio: Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About JL Entertainment: JLE has produced and managed live theatre, musical productions, TV and films, artists, and major events in North America for the past 30 years. Based in Toronto, Jeffrey Latimer Entertainment is set up to develop, create, produce, promote, present, and manage the best in artists, live entertainment, events, and TV and film.

