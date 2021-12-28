Mayo Clinic Launches New Diet Program

Designed by a Team of Mayo Clinic Dieticians and Medical Experts, the New Mayo Clinic Diet Draws on Unparalleled Expertise to Transform Lives

ROCHESTER, Minn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mayo Clinic Diet, the official diet developed by the Mayo Clinic, has launched nationwide. Through a medically-supported, scientifically rigorous and proven approach, The New Mayo Clinic Diet helps people lose weight to improve their health.

Built by a team of weight-loss experts at the Mayo Clinic, the program is built on a powerful new digital behavior change platform. The New Mayo Clinic Diet is designed to help members reshape their lifestyle by adopting healthy new habits and breaking unhealthy old ones.

The program includes Mayo Clinic-approved meal plans and recipes, based on a weight loss solution that consistently ranks on the US News & World Report Best Diet list and #1 on The New York Times bestseller list.

Members can choose from flexible meal plans, vegetarian, Mediterranean, high protein, and a new healthy keto program.

"The New Mayo Clinic Diet partners a whole-health weight loss program with an innovative digital platform." said Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program."

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is built on an all-new digital platform from Digital Wellness, which has tools and trackers to help members lose 3x more weight. Exclusive tools such as a Habit Optimizer help members make lasting meaningful changes to their behavior. The program also includes unlimited access to a private Facebook Group that helps members connect and support each other.

The New Mayo Clinic Diet features:

Personalized Mayo Clinic-approved meal plans and recipes, based on the #1 New York Times best-selling diet that consistently ranks as a US News & World Report Best Diet

best-selling diet that consistently ranks as a US News & World Report Best Diet Holistic and whole self-focused program - Calorie counting not required

Food tracker with 1,000,000+ database

Equipment-free workouts

Tools to track progress and log your meals, exercise, measurements, and body weight

Access to the unparalleled educational content and expertise of the Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic Diet 12-Week Course to help you learn the principles of healthy weight loss

"Another evolutionary element of the new Mayo Diet is a focus on the psychological aspects of weight management," said Hensrud. "The new Mayo Clinic Diet Assessment assesses a participant's diet mindset and gives them positive reassurance and mental support as they undertake a lifestyle change that, for many, can be very, very challenging."

To learn more about the New Mayo Diet and sign up for the program visit:

www.mayoclinicdiet.com

About Digital Wellness:

Digital Wellness is a global digital health company committed to improving people's health and wellbeing.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by partnerships with the CSIRO, Mayo Clinic and the University of Newcastle, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering Australia's favorite diet, the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet as well as the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations and government to provide chronic disease management programs.

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

