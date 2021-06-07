May Mobility Names Ryan Green As First Chief Financial Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility, a leader in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and shuttle operations, today announced the appointment of Ryan Green as its first Chief Financial Officer. Ryan brings over 20 years of experience leading financial functions and will focus on positioning May Mobility for growth.

"With experience at the intersection of automotive, technology, and growth-stage companies, Ryan is an exceptional CFO for May Mobility," said Edwin Olson, Chief Executive Officer of May Mobility. "Adding his knowledge and experience to our team will help us continue to accelerate our business and execute May Mobility's vision."

Green joins the company most recently from American electric vehicle maker and automotive technology company, Rivian, where he led their finance, accounting and corporate governance functions, growing a department of five to a staff of more than one hundred. Prior to Rivian, he served as CFO at Harley Davidson Financial Services, with previous experience at Ford/Visteon. "I am beyond excited to join May Mobility and help the company continue to accelerate growth," said Green. "What drew me to the company is how we directly impact the communities we serve. The clarity of May Mobility's mission to provide a safer, greener, more accessible world through autonomous mobility is something I look forward to supporting in my role as CFO." Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wayne State University.

About May MobilityMay Mobility is a leader in autonomous vehicle technology development and deployment. With more than 275,000 autonomous rides to date, May Mobility is committed to delivering safe, efficient and sustainable shuttle solutions designed to complement today's public transportation options. The company's ultimate goal is to realize a world where self-driving systems make transportation more accessible and reliable, the roads safer, and encourage better land use in order to foster more green, vibrant, and livable spaces. For more information, visit maymobility.com .

