OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ - May 1 is National Physicians' Day — an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary people who choose to serve in the profession of medicine.

We became physicians to care for people and to help them stay healthy. Over the past year, the pandemic has made this purpose more urgent and more challenging for everyone in the health care system. Yet we continue to persevere.

During the pandemic, physicians have adapted to drastic changes in their work and their lives to continue to care for others. Even in the most difficult circumstances, physicians have shown tremendous dedication, courage, and compassion.

I am incredibly proud of my colleagues and their continued efforts across Canada. Today, let us show our gratitude to these remarkable people.

Dr. Ann Collins
CMA President

