Maxwell (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, BET announced three-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwellwill receive the 'Legend' award at the 2021 "Soul Train Awards". Award-winning and multiplatinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashantiwill be the recipient of the 'Lady of Soul' honor. The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

"It's an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that's been growing with me throughout my career," said Maxwell."I'm so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence."

"I'm honored to be recognized as this year's 'Lady of Soul' honoree," said Ashanti. "This is a full circle moment for me because I received the 'Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year' Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I'm proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate."

Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" recognizing the best in Soul and R&B, which will also celebrate Soul Train's 50 th anniversary.

H.E.R. leads the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" nominations with an impressive eight nods for 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award (x2),' 'Best Collaboration (x2),' and 'Video of the Year'. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan's nods include 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award,' 'Best Collaboration,' and 'Video of the Year'. Chris Brown's nods include 'Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award,' 'Best Dance Performance,' 'Best Collaboration (x2),' and 'Video of the Year'.

Wiz Kid and TEMS are the third highest with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

Dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnoldwill return as co-hosts of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards," bringing their irreplaceable energy and hilarious comedic talents to this year's show.

About Maxwell Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia Music, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite. It earned GRAMMY® nominations, double-platinum status and RIAA gold for the single "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)." Platinum albums Embrya (1998) and Maxwell Now (2001) followed. After an eight-year break between album releases, BLACKsummers'night (2009) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two GRAMMY® awards, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 4 platinum album certifications from the RIAA. His last album blackSUMMERS'night, the second installment of his musical trilogy, earned Maxwell his third-GRAMMY® (Best R&B Song for "Lake By The Ocean") an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

About AshantiAward-winning singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashantihas been tapped to receive the seventh annual Soul Train ' Lady of Soul' Award. Among her numerous accolades, Ashanti has received several Soul Train Awards throughout her illustrious career, including R&B/Soul Album - Female, Independent R&B/Soul Performance, two awards for R&B/ Soul Single - Female and the Lady of Soul Awards' Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award. Ashanti's expansive multiplatinum discography has brought her to the top of the charts, meriting eight Billboard awards and a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary R&B Album ( Ashanti). She was the first female to make Billboard history by having her first three chart entries land in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, a feat previously accomplished only by The Beatles. With a career that spans decades, Ashanti has established herself as a staple in music and will also receive a Star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2022.

BET Soul joins the 2021 "Soul Train Awards"celebration by dedicating a full hour to each honoree's collection of music videos. Watch many of their iconic music videos, including Ashanti's "Foolish," "Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)," "Baby" and Maxwell's "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)," "Pretty Wings," "Lifetime" starting today at 6 PM ET. Check local listings.

The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" presented by BET,will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the '70s to today.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jesse Collins andJeannae Rouzan-Clay will serve as Executive Producers of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards."

The complete list of nominees for the 2021 "Soul Train Awards":

BEST NEW ARTISTBLXSTCAPELLA GREYMORRAYTEMSTONE STITHYUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARDANTHONY HAMILTONASHANTICHARLIE WILSONTHE ISLEY BROTHERSJAM & LEWIST-PAIN

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTISTALICIA KEYSDOJA CATH.E.R.JAZMINE SULLIVANJHENÉ AIKOSZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTISTBLXSTCHRIS BROWNGIVEONLUCKY DAYETANKUSHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARDBRIAN COURTNEY WILSONJAMES FORTUNEKELLY PRICEKIRK FRANKLINMAVERICK CITY MUSICTASHA COBBS LEONARD

SONG OF THE YEARBLXST FEAT. TY DOLLA $IGN & TYGA - CHOSENBRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPENH.E.R. - DAMAGEJAZMINE SULLIVAN - PICK UP YOUR FEELINGSWIZ KID FEAT. TEMS - ESSENCEYUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE - YOU'RE MINES STILL

ALBUM OF THE YEARBLXST - NO LOVE LOSTDOJA CAT - PLANET HERGIVEON - WHEN IT'S ALL SAID AND DONE… TAKE TIMEH.E.R. - BACK OF MY MINDJAZMINE SULLIVAN - HEAUX TALESWIZKID - MADE IN LAGOS

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER'S AWARDCAN'T LET IT SHOW - WRITTEN BY: KATE BUSH, DURRELL BABBS (TANK)

COME THROUGH - WRITTEN BY: CARL MCCORMICK, CHRIS BROWN, H.E.R., KELVIN WOOTEN, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS II, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN)

DAMAGE - WRITTEN BY: ANTHONY CLEMONS JR., CARL MCCORMICK, H.E.R., JAMES HARRIS, JEFF GITELMAN, TERRY LEWIS, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R.)

ESSENCE - WRITTEN BY: AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN, ONIKO EDDIE UZEZI, ONIKO EVAWERO, RICHARD ISONG, TEMILADE OPENIYI (WIZKID FEAT. TEMS)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN - WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS - WRITTEN BY: BLUE JUNE, CHI, AUDRA MAE BUTTS, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KYLE COLEMAN, MICHAEL HOLMES (JAZMINE SULLIVAN)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCECHLOE X HALLE - UNGODLY HOURCHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG - CITY GIRLSLIZZO FEAT. CARDI B - RUMORSNORMANI FEAT. CARDI B- WILD SIDEUSHER - BAD HABITS

BEST COLLABORATIONCHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO - GO CRAZY (REMIX)DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA - KISS ME MOREH.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN - COME THROUGHJAZMINE SULLIVAN FEAT. H.E.R. - GIRL LIKE MEWIZKID FEAT. TEMS - ESSENCEYUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE - YOU'RE MINES STILL

VIDEO OF THE YEARBRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPENCHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO - GO CRAZY (REMIX)H.E.R. - DAMAGEJAZMINE SULLIVAN - PICK UP YOUR FEELINGSNORMANI FEAT. CARDI B - WILD SIDEWIZKID FEAT. TEMS - ESSENCE

ABOUT BET BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENTJesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. The Emmy® nominated company has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE's film development projects which could include Viacom's film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—"The New Edition Story" and "The Bobby Brown Story;" scripted series—"American Soul" and "Real Husbands of Hollywood;" unscripted series - "Cardi Tries;" talk show - "Face to Face with Becky G;" Emmy Award winning children's series—"Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices;" award shows—"BET Awards," "Black Girls Rock!," "BET Honors," "UNCF's An Evening of Stars," "BET Hip Hop Awards," "ABFF Honors" and "Soul Train Awards;" specials—"John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero," "Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration," "Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today," "Stand Up for Heroes," "Dear Mama," "Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'," "Def Comedy Jam 25" and "Leslie Jones: Time Machine;" as well as competition/game shows—"Sunday Best," "Hip Hop Squares," "Nashville Squares" and "Rhythm & Flow." Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming. He is also an executive producer for the iconic "Grammy Awards" and "The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show" and also produced The 2021 "Academy Awards." He will next executive produce the 2021 "American Music Awards." Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.

ABOUT THE APOLLOThe non-profit Apollo is a performing arts presenter, commissioner, and collaborator that also produces festivals and large-scale dance and musical works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend the Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens, including the world premiere of the theatrical adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me and the New York premiere of the opera We Shall Not Be Moved; special programs such as the blockbuster concert Bruno Mars Live at the Apollo; 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella; the annual Africa Now! Festival; bi-annual Women of the World (WOW) Festival; as well as other multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations. Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, the Apollo has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms and has ushered in the emergence of many new musical genres—including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at the Apollo are Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, H.E.R., D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, and Miri Ben Ari; and the Apollo's forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy. For more information about the Apollo, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN"Soul Train" was created in 1971 by visionary Don Cornelius and predominantly featured performances by R&B, pop, soul, and hip-hop artists, in addition to the occasional funk, jazz, disco, and gospel artists. When the final episode of the show's historic thirty-five-year run aired in 2006, it was the longest running first-run, nationally syndicated program in television history. "Soul Train" highlighted a cast of incredible, ethnically diverse dancers who famously introduced the world to a whole new series of dance moves and styles on a weekly basis. Cornelius opened every show welcoming the audience to "the hippest trip in America" and closed each show wishing the audience "love, peace and soul." Today, the legacy of "Soul Train" lives on through the legendary Soul Train dance line, which has become a timeless staple on dance floors across America. In 2016, BET, acquired the "Soul Train" brand and remains dedicated to revitalizing the brand while also honoring its heritage.

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle's investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off "Love, Peace and Soul." At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny's Child.

