MaxLinear, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Financial Conferences

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) - Get Report, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences.

Financial Conference Schedule

BMO Virtual Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A presentation is scheduled for 9:30 AM Pacific Time / 12:30 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020. A presentation is scheduled for 7:05 AM Pacific Time / 10:05 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

