Maximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.28 Per Share

Maximus (MMS) - Get MAXIMUS, Inc. Report, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005337/en/