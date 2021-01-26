Maxim Truck & Trailer Earns Prestigious Presidential Award

Award honors top performing International ® Truck dealerships in the United States and Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Maxim Truck & Trailer , a local International Truck commercial dealership, has received the prestigious International Truck Presidential Award. The Presidential Award honors the top eight percent of International Truck dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in terms of operating and financial standards, market representation, and most importantly, customer satisfaction.

"This award is the highest honor an International dealer can achieve from the company," said Mark Belisle, senior vice president of Dealer Sales and Operations at Navistar. "Maxim Truck & Trailer, is one of only 14 International dealerships in the United States and Canada (out of 720 locations) who earned this prestigious recognition in 2020."

Belisle continued, "The Presidential Award also recognizes the effort and dedication of all the dealership's employees. A highly skilled, professional staff is a critical success factor for any commercial truck dealership. Troy Hamilton, President at Maxim Truck & Trailer and his team are clearly committed to growing their business and being recognized by customers as the dealership of choice in their market. I congratulate everyone at Maxim for their commitment to outstanding customer service, operational excellence and representation of the International Truck brand."

"This award is a great honor for everyone at Maxim Truck & Trailer because it recognizes all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North Western Ontario," said dealer President Troy Hamilton. "Everyone at Maxim is dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience. Our customers rely on us to keep their businesses moving and growing. For more than 40 years, our customers have been returning to Maxim Truck & Trailer because they know we deliver quality International products and services that help drive profits to their bottom line."

About Maxim Truck & Trailer

Maxim Truck & Trailer is a full-service International® Truck dealership serving customers in Winnipeg, Brandon, Regina, Prince Albert and Thunder Bay. Maxim is also an Idealease affiliate. Additional information is available at www.maximinc.com.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International ® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus ® brand school and commercial buses. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE Maxim Truck & Trailer Inc.