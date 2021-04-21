Maxi-Cosi Introduces New PureCosi™ Fabric For Car Seats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B.TO, DII.A.TO) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, has announced the launch of PureCosi™, a new car seat fabric line for Maxi-Cosi that meets flammability standards without the use of added fire-retardant chemicals. By developing safe children's car seats through intentional fabric choices, and not with added chemicals, Maxi-Cosi's PureCosi™ line will allow parents to protect their babies from toxins while reducing the accumulation of toxic PBDEs and PFAs in the environment.

The launch of PureCosi™ represents one step in the brand's journey towards eco-friendly design. The company's commitment to the development of PureCosi™ has been achieved through changes in not only fabric choices, but also company policies and practices that all third-party manufacturing partners are required to adhere to. In addition, the dyeing processes for the car seat components, including premium materials and plush cushioning that are machine washable and dryer safe, are completed in the most sustainable way possible for a majority of colorways to conserve both energy and water resources.

"As we continue our journey to becoming a more sustainable company, designing a fabric that protects both little ones and the planet was a priority for us," said Paul Powers, President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "Our new PureCosi™ line is thoughtfully designed to be eco-conscious and beneficial for babies in this next generation and the planet they will inhabit. We're excited to see how families incorporate PureCosi™ as a simple sustainable choice."

PureCosi™ fabric is currently available for five of Maxi-Cosi's most popular car seats:

The award-winning Coral™ XP Infant Car Seat and carrier system, suitable from four to twenty-two pounds. The car seat features a first-of-its-kind crossbody carry method and a unique three-part Nesting System that includes a lightweight inner carrier, car seat outer carrier shell and car seat base.

and carrier system, suitable from four to twenty-two pounds. The car seat features a first-of-its-kind crossbody carry method and a unique three-part Nesting System that includes a lightweight inner carrier, car seat outer carrier shell and car seat base. The Mico XP Max Car Seat , suitable for children from four to thirty pounds. The car seat features Air Protect® Side Impact Protection and an adjustable base with tightness and level indicators to provide visual confirmation of accurate installation. The base also features new self-retracting MaxiLock™ LATCH connector technology for tight, quick and easy installation. The plush, premium soft goods provide extra cushioning, with cozy head and neck support, soft body pillows and cushiony seat pad.

, suitable for children from four to thirty pounds. The car seat features Air Protect® Side Impact Protection and an adjustable base with tightness and level indicators to provide visual confirmation of accurate installation. The base also features new self-retracting MaxiLock™ LATCH connector technology for tight, quick and easy installation. The plush, premium soft goods provide extra cushioning, with cozy head and neck support, soft body pillows and cushiony seat pad. The Mico 30 Infant Car Seat , suitable from five to thirty pounds. The Mico 30 includes an adjustable car seat base with LATCH for a better fit in your car. The comfortable premium fabrics and padded 5-point harness covers keep baby secure and cozy during the ride, and the included head insert is perfect for the extra support needed by infants.

, suitable from five to thirty pounds. The Mico 30 includes an adjustable car seat base with LATCH for a better fit in your car. The comfortable premium fabrics and padded 5-point harness covers keep baby secure and cozy during the ride, and the included head insert is perfect for the extra support needed by infants. The Pria All-in-One Convertible Car Seat . With the Pria All-in-One, you can take comfort in knowing that you'll have a safe, comfortable car seat for your child, from birth to 10 years old. Children can ride rear facing, from 4-40 pounds; forward-facing to 65 pounds; and up to 100 pounds in booster mode. It may be the only car seat you'll ever need. Converting to each new stage is simple and intuitive, so you can quickly make car seat adjustments. It allows for a wide range of adaptability with its 3-position recline, 5 headrest heights, along with a QuickFit shoulder harness

. With the Pria All-in-One, you can take comfort in knowing that you'll have a safe, comfortable car seat for your child, from birth to 10 years old. Children can ride rear facing, from 4-40 pounds; forward-facing to 65 pounds; and up to 100 pounds in booster mode. It may be the only car seat you'll ever need. Converting to each new stage is simple and intuitive, so you can quickly make car seat adjustments. It allows for a wide range of adaptability with its 3-position recline, 5 headrest heights, along with a QuickFit shoulder harness The Pria 85 2-in-1 Convertible Car Seat. This car seat fits children rear-facing starting at 14 pounds and keeps them cozy up to 14 pounds. When they're ready to ride forward-facing, turn this car seat around to safely fit children up to 85 pounds; the highest weight range offered by a harness in a convertible car seat. Both stages benefit from the Air Protect® Side Impact Protection.

Maxi-Cosi will continue to incorporate PureCosi™ into additional car seats throughout 2021, including the Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat and the RodiFix Booster Car Seat.

Now available at maxicosi.com, BuyBuyBaby, Amazon, Target and other Specialty retailers, PureCosi™ fashions for the Coral XP Infant Car Seat are available in Essential Black, Essential Graphite, Essential Red, and Essential Blue, retailing at $399.99. PureCosi™ fashions for the Mico XP Max Infant Car Seat are available in Essential Black, Sonar Grey, Sonar Plum, and Sonar Blue, retailing at $299.99. PureCosi™ fashions for the Mico 30 Infant Car Seat Max Infant Car Seat are available in Midnight Black, Polished Pebble, Radish Ruby, and Slated Sky, retailing at $199.99. PureCosi™ fashions for the Pria 85 2-in-1 Convertible Car Seat are available in Midnight Black and Polished Pebble, retailing at $269.99. PureCosi™ fashions for the Pria All-in-One Convertible Car Seat are available in After Dark, retailing at $289.99. To learn more, visit https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/purecosi .

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti.

Dorel Industries Inc.(TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in 25 countries worldwide.

