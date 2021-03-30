Maxeon Solar Technologies To Release Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results On April 6, 2021

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on April 6,...

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on April 6, 2021.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on April 6, 2021, at 6:00 PM U.S. ET / April 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business. Conference call details are below:

Dial-in: North America (toll-free): 1-833-301-1154International: 1-914-987-7395Conference ID: 7896717

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

Listeners should dial in or log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

A replay of the conference call is also available by phone at the following numbers until April 13, 2021 .To access the replay, please reference the following numbers:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056/ 1-800-585-8367International: 1-404-537-3406Conference ID: 7896717

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™, visit us at https://www.maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

