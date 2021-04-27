Maxcom Announces Efforts To Maximize Its Short-term Financial Flexibility

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (B.M.V.: MAXCOM A, O.T.C.: MXMTY) (" Maxcom" or the " Company") announced today that in order to maximize its short-term financial flexibility the Company will not pay the semi-annual interest on its 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 ("the Notes"), payable on April 26, 2021. Interest accrued to date on this coupon amount to USD$2.3 million. Payment of the interest is subject to a 30 day grace period.

Maxcom's liquidity has been adversely affected by the pandemic as well as restricted access to capital sources resulting from a dispute with the Mexican tax authorities.

Maxcom is currently analyzing strategic solutions and financial alternatives that would allow the Company to consolidate its value proposition for the long term, comply as far as possible with its financial obligations and maximize the benefit for all its stakeholders.

Maxcom reiterates its commitment to maintain close communication with the investing public.

About Maxcom

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V. is headquartered in Mexico City and is a facilities-based telecommunications provider using a "smart-build" approach to deliver "last-mile" connectivity to enterprises and residential customers in Mexico.

Maxcom launched commercial operations in May 1999 and is currently offing local and long-distance telephony services; wired, wireless and cellular data transmission and value-added services in Mexico City metropolitan area, Monterrey, Puebla, Querétaro, León, Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí, Tehuacán, and Toluca, as well as in other cities in Mexico. The information contained in this press release is the exclusive responsibility of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V. and has not been reviewed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) or any other authority.

The trading of these securities by an investor is the sole responsibility of such investor.

