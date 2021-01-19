Maxar Technologies Appoints The University Of Texas At El Paso President, Former Congresswoman And Former Air Force Secretary Dr. Heather Wilson To Its Board Of Directors

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Report (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr. Heather Wilson to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Wilson will serve as a Director for a term expiring at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders when she will stand for election by the stockholders.

Dr. Wilson, age 60, has served as President of The University of Texas at El Paso since 2019. Previously, she was the Secretary of the United States Air Force from May 2017 through May 2019. From 1998 to 2009, Dr. Wilson represented Albuquerque, New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Chair of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. Before becoming Secretary of the Air Force, Dr. Wilson served on the boards of Peabody Energy (BTU) - Get Report and Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report.

Dr. Wilson is a member of the National Science Board and chairs the Women in Aviation Advisory Board of the Federal Aviation Administration. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and earned her Master's and Doctoral degrees from Oxford University in England as a Rhodes Scholar. She is a former U.S. Air Force officer.

"We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Dr. Wilson to Maxar's Board," said Maxar Chairman Gen. (Ret.) Howell Estes III. "Her knowledge and experience from a distinguished career of service to this nation will be incredibly valuable as we provide oversight and guidance for Maxar's next phase."

"Dr. Wilson's deep understanding of the national security and intelligence communities make her an ideal choice as Maxar applies its unique Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure capabilities to a growing array of U.S. Government missions," said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. "We are also passionate about and committed to creating an inclusive environment and building the workforce of the future, and Dr. Wilson's experience leading the University of Texas at El Paso gives her a unique and valuable perspective in that regard."

