Maxar Extends Agreements With Three International Defense And Intelligence Customers, Securing Second WorldView Legion Commitment

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Maxar Technologies, Inc. Report (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced contract extensions with three long-standing international defense and intelligence customers.

The three agreements total more than $100 million and extend these customers' ability to directly task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar's current constellation under Maxar's Direct Access Program. This program enables defense, intelligence and commercial customers to access the world's most advanced Earth imaging satellites, with encrypted downlinks, committed availability and data distribution rights that fit mission needs.

One of the contracts provides a commitment to purchase direct access to Maxar's next-generation WorldView Legion satellites, the first of which are expected to launch between May 15-June 13, 2022. This is the company's second commitment for WorldView Legion capacity.

"Maxar's international defense and intelligence customers continue to rely on the unrivaled quality of our imagery to meet critical national security requirements," said Tony Frazier, Maxar EVP of Global Field Operations. "Our long-term partnerships and deep understanding of these customers' missions informed how we designed the WorldView Legion satellites, and we are very encouraged by the demand we're seeing. Increased collection capacity benefits not only monitoring applications, but it will also accelerate our ability to map the globe in 3D, understand precise change and deliver AI-powered insights on mission-relevant timelines."

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Maxar Technologies, Inc. Report (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space.

