Maxar Appoints Thomas Whayne Chief Strategy Officer

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Maxar Technologies, Inc. Report (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that Thomas Whayne has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Whayne will work with Maxar's leadership team to drive Maxar's long-range growth and lead Maxar's corporate strategy, corporate development, strategic investments, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at OneWeb from 2018 to 2021, where he led efforts to raise more than $3 billion of capital to fund their development of a global broadband communications constellation in Low Earth Orbit.

"Thomas has deep expertise in space-based technologies and insight into growth opportunities ahead, which is critical as we continue to build upon Maxar's industry-leading, innovative, mission-driven solutions for our commercial and government customers," said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and CEO. "We are pleased to have Thomas in this key strategic leadership role, and we share his excitement for what's ahead for Maxar."

Whayne has more than 23 years of experience as an investment banker, providing strategic and financial advice to the boards and management teams of many of the world's largest technology, media, telecommunications and energy companies. He served as a Managing Director at investment banking firms, including Credit Suisse First Boston, Morgan Stanley and Rothschild. Whayne holds an A.B. degree in economics from Harvard College and a J.D. degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

