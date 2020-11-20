TheStreet
Max Midstream Texas LLC Extends Binding Open Season - Seahawk

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Midstream Texas, LLC ("Max") is extending the open season deadline to December 15, 2020 for the Seahawk Pipeline.   Accordingly, Seahawk will notify bidders of the status of their bid by December 16, 2020.

