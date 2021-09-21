Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces New Site In Pennsylvania, USA

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) ("Mawson"), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, is pleased to announce it has executed a three-year lease with Jewel Acquisition LLC for use of a small portion of their site and associated power infrastructure in Midland, Pennsylvania. The lease includes renewal options for up to a total of 15 years.

The site has 50 megawatts (MW) of capacity available immediately, with electrical infrastructure in place to support an additional 50MW. Mawson intends to deploy its Modular Data Centre (MDC) bitcoin mining solution to the Midland site. On-site development is expected to begin this month, with the MDC becoming operational in late 2021/early 2022.

Mawson intends to purchase the majority of the energy from renewable/non-carbon emitting sources.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "We are very happy to have secured another large site in a market environment where large scale power infrastructure is becoming scarce. This opportunity brings a substantial already-installed power infrastructure, reducing our cost per MW and maximizing our speed to deploy. This site, combined with our flagship Georgia site, underpins our target of securing 5000 PH by early 2023."

