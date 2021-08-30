Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Expansion Of Sandersville, Georgia USA Facility By 11 Acres And Update On Phase 2 Construction

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) ("Mawson"), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, is pleased to announce it has expanded its flagship site in Georgia, USA by 11.3 acres pursuant to an amendment to the lease held by its subsidiary Luna Squares LLC.

The additional acreage will be used to expand Mawson's proprietary bitcoin mining operations, as well as the hosting operations of the company. The additional land and associated power infrastructure is expected to accommodate the already purchased 3EH of ASIC bitcoin mining hardware and is expected to continue to have an attractive renewable/non-carbon emitting energy mix.

Construction on the phase 2 expansion of the Luna Squares LLC site began in July 2021, is expected to complete in Q4 2021, and has been designed to provide up to 100MW of power capacity for the company at this facility. The site will then enter the phase 3 expansion which will be rolled out over the following 12 months, and is expected to enable significant additional power capacity for the company's bitcoin mining and hosting operations.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "We are delighted to have recently extended our relationship with the City of Sandersville in terms of tenure and scale. It has been a pleasure working with the local city administrators, the local community and of course our local workforce. This expansion underpins our targeted growth out to 5EH by early 2023."

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure's mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

