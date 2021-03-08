Maverick Transportation Commits To Full Adoption Of Stoneridge MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System

NOVI, Mich., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) - Get Report, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, and Maverick Transportation, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services, today announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership on the design and deployment of innovative safety technologies.

As part of the expansion, Maverick will make Stoneridge's MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) part of its standard equipment specifications on all new tractor purchases moving forward. The partnership also encompasses a large-scale analysis of safety-related events and operational efficiencies to further quantify the benefits of providing drivers with improved visibility of their operating environment.

Maverick, a recognized leader in transportation safety, sees MirrorEye as a key part of its continuing commitment to "The Maverick Way" philosophy, which places an unwavering emphasis on safety.

"MirrorEye is an awesome safety technology and will be a game changer for our drivers. The reduction of blind spots, better night vision and visibility in inclement weather situations, plus the ability to see the end of the trailer in forward and backward maneuvers as the cameras pan, will make the driving job safer and less stressful. It's a no brainer just like backup cameras are for passenger vehicles," said John Culp, President, Maverick Transportation.

MirrorEye is the first camera monitor system to receive a federal exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), allowing MirrorEye-equipped trucks to operate on the road with an integrated system of cameras and digital displays as an alternative to conventional mirrors.

MirrorEye makes the roads safer through driver vision enhancement. The system significantly improves safety by significantly reducing blind spots, making the driver more aware of dangers around the vehicle, and provides enhanced vision in operating environments where it is difficult to see with traditional mirrors, while enhancing operating efficiency through improved maneuverability. Equipped with self-cleaning and defrosting functions, the system eliminates issues related to rain, dirt and ice. An advanced image rendering system also blocks sunlight reflections, and infrared-enhanced color night vision improves the range of low-light performance.

"Maverick has been a long-standing Stoneridge partner and has been instrumental in identifying feature priorities to further advance the MirrorEye platform," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. "The decision to expand MirrorEye across their fleet was due in large part to the safety data we compiled during the evaluation period. Validation of the significant positive safety impact of our systems is a critical step in the adoption process."

To learn more about the safety and fleet benefits of Stoneridge MirrorEye, or inquire about Stoneridge MirrorEye for your fleet, visit Stoneridge.com/MirrorEye.

About Stoneridge, Inc.Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

About Maverick TransportationFounded in 1980, based in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and operating over 1,600 units, Maverick provides OTR and Dedicated services to the flatbed, glass and marine transportation markets throughout North America. To learn more about Maverick Transportation visit www.maverickusa.com.

