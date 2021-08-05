LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Community is launching their first location at 12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista, CA 90094, in the RUNWAY Playa Vista shopping mall.

Maverick Community is a fitness studio collective created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, providing fitness and wellness professionals with sophisticated and fully equipped studios to grow and expand their personal businesses.

Maverick Community's 7,500 sqft location features studio space for personal training, group classes (including spin, yoga, HIIT, and dance), and wellness activities for massage therapy, mindfulness coaching, physical therapy, and acupuncture.

Started by friends and successful entrepreneurs Michael Fishman, Christian Straka, and Steve LePore, Maverick Community supports independent entrepreneurs and strives to make fitness and health more accessible to everyone. Maverick Community includes a non-profit component called Maverick Forward, committed to opening 20% of their locations in underserved communities.

The launch weekend of August 6th and 7th is packed with donation-based classes, with all proceeds benefiting Free Arts for Abused Children - a Los Angeles based non-profit organization that uses art to restore hope, resiliency, and self-esteem in children who have experienced abuse, poverty, neglect and/or homelessness. Registration is available at www.bemav.co/book

Read more about Maverick Community's entrepreneurial journey by visiting their build in public site https://updates.maverick.community

If you would like more information about Maverick Community, Maverick Forward, or for press interviews, contact Michael Fishman at 316002@email4pr.com or 323.417.9300

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maverick-community-launches-in-the-heart-of-silicon-beach-301349638.html

SOURCE Maverick Community