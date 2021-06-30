Mavenir 5G Standalone Open RAN Selected By Orange For Experimental End-to-End Cloud Network In France

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has been selected to provide its 5G Open RAN software to Orange for Europe's first 5G Stand...

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has been selected to provide its 5G Open RAN software to Orange for Europe's first 5G Stand Alone end-to-end cloud network.

The experimental network in Lannion, in the Britany department of France, will be 100% software-enabled and will go live in July. This first phase of a two-year project is a key pillar in Orange's preparations to transition towards more efficient and agile cloud-native zero-touch Open RAN networks.

Mavenir is supplying its MAVair family of virtualised Open RAN software solutions which will take advantage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms to enable the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. In the experimental network, MAVair Open RAN software and core functions will be deployed on a single Kubernetes-based infrastructure fully managed by Orange.

"Mavenir is delighted to be part of this exciting initiative and we look forward to sharing our experience in Open RAN and cloud-native virtualised network software as Orange embarks on this important network transition," said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Executive Chairman of Mavenir.

"Transformation to Open RAN and more generally migration to cloud native architecture are extremely important for Orange. Together with Mavenir, Orange is preparing the fully cloud native and automated 5G standalone network of the future,"states Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, SVP Orange Innovation Networks .

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42.3 billion in 2020 and 140,000 employees as at March 31, 2021, of whom 80,000 are in France. The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at March 31, 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new 'Engage 2025' strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

To find out more (online and via your mobile device), go to: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com

