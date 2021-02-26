Maven Launches MavenRx To Further Strengthen Its Award-Winning Fertility Program For Employers

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced the expansion of its award-winning fertility program with the launch of MavenRx. Through partnerships with two specialty pharmacies, Maven members can now receive industry-leading price discounts on their medications, complimentary same-day or next-day shipping nationwide, and on-demand, pharmacist-led unboxing and injection support.

MavenRx adds a critical layer of support for all U.S.-based employees covered by Maven's fertility program. Maven's clinically-managed fertility program guides members through the entire fertility journey, from choosing a fertility clinic and selecting a treatment option, to 24/7 support from reproductive endocrinologists and mental health providers, and access to a community of members on similar journeys.

"The fertility journey is complicated, expensive, and often emotionally draining," said Sonia Millsom, Chief Commercial Officer at Maven. "We're launching MavenRx to address two of the more challenging aspects of the fertility journey: the high cost of fertility medications and complexity around managing a strict regimen, including self-administration of injections. MavenRx adds a key layer of support for our members and gives them more of the comprehensive, on-demand care they trust Maven to provide."

With 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility and 68% of millennials considering fertility coverage when choosing an employer, the best companies know that fertility support is not just a nice-to-have but a critical benefit for attracting and retaining talent. Top employers choose Maven's fertility program for its holistic approach to supporting members through all of the many challenges that come with starting a family. The program includes 24/7 access to Maven's telehealth network spanning more than 25 specialties; dedicated Care Advocates to explain company benefits and recommend clinics; emotional support through on-demand access to mental health specialists specializing in infertility; communities of Maven members going through similar journeys; and seamless integration with Maven's best-in-class maternity, return-to-work and parenting products — enabling continuity of care without adding more point solutions.

For more information on Maven's fertility, maternity and parenting solutions, visit www.mavenclinic.com.

ABOUT MAVENMaven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health. Its unique care model enables employers and health plans to improve maternal health outcomes and lower costs, while empowering parents to grow their families while growing their careers. Its platform is global, includes personalized programs across fertility, maternity, and parenting/pediatrics, and offers 24/7 access to Maven's proprietary telemedicine network, the largest in women's health.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven was recognized in 2020 as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company. Maven has supported over 8 million women and families, and raised $92 million in funding from leading investors like Sequoia Capital, Oak HC/FT Partners, Icon Ventures, and Female Founders Fund. Learn more at www.mavenclinic.com or engage with Maven on LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

