Maven Files Lawsuit Against Major Mattress Companies Targeted In Antitrust Case

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven, a home consumer goods company, filed an antitrust complaint with the United States District Court for the District of Utah on Monday, October 26 against eight mattress companies including Corsicana Mattress Company; Elite Comfort Solutions, Inc.; Future Foam, Inc.; FXI Holdings, Inc.; Leggett & Platt, Inc.; Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC; Tempur Sealy International, Inc.; and Brooklyn Bedding, Inc.

The Complaint alleges the defendants have engaged in anticompetitive acts, restrained trade and conspired to monopolize the mattress market in violation of federal and state antitrust laws. Wayne Mack, Ray Wong, Sean McConnell and Sarah Kulik from the law firm of Duane Morris, LLP represent Maven in the lawsuit. According to Mack, "The Complaint contains detailed allegations of how the Defendants have attempted to eliminate competition from Maven by making misleading and false statements to the government and in the press. Maven has brought this case to protect consumers and competition in the mattress industry."

"We're filing this antitrust suit to restore a healthy level of competition that benefits both businesses and consumers. For many years, some of our largest competitors have been using exploitative business practices to undermine principles of free competition in order to exert undue and unfair influence over the mattress industry. This anticompetitive behavior is self-serving and counterproductive to our industry's interests, as we are at our best when suppliers of all sizes and types are innovating to introduce new products and business practices into the market," said Steve Douglas, VP of Operations and E-Commerce at Maven.

This civil action includes both mattress-in-a-box and flat-pack mattress market segments. Maven claims the defendants' anticompetitive acts have had serious effects on their company, citing $250 million dollars in damages, and the U.S. mattress market—and ultimately harmed consumers by maintaining artificially high prices and eliminating consumer choice.

About Maven

As a leader in the home consumer goods category, Maven products include furniture, mattresses, adjustable bed bases, mattress toppers, protectors, pillows, sheets, comforters, bed frames, weighted blankets, pet beds, and more. Maven is a proven omnichannel partner for both online and in-store retailers. Their products are available on more than 50 online sites and in thousands of retail locations. As the manufacturer of the best-selling mattress on Amazon, additional Maven bestsellers are sold by major partners like Walmart, Target, Macy's, Wayfair, Overstock, The Home Depot, Kohl's, and more.

The Maven family includes successful brands like Lucid, Linenspa, Dr. Oz Good Life, Dream Collection, Brookside, Rest Haven, and others that cater to a wide range of consumers from luxury to family to budget. Experts in brand creation, Maven also specializes in private label programs. Visit mavenliving.com to learn more.

