Mauritanian Mining, Oil & Gas Conference And Exhibition (Nouakchott, Mauritania - December 7-9, 2021)
WHAT IS MAURITANIDES MINING, OIL & GAS CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION?
Mauritanides is the region's largest international mining & energy conference and gathering of top mining & hydrocarbons executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies and equipment producers for three days of networking, knowledge-sharing and business matching.
The event has separate 2 days conference, with a free-to-attend exhibition, hosting the world's leading mining & technology providers and post-conference site-tours.
WHO WILL BE THERE?
- Mining Companies
- Energy Firms
- Government
- Investors &
- Financiers
- Service Providers
Who Should Attend:
- Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads
- Company C Level Executives & Senior Management
- COOs & Chief Engineers
- EPC's & Project Developers
- Investors & Financiers
- Renewable Energy Operators & Manufacturers
- Investors, Financiers, Banks & Insurance Providers
- Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants
- Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
- Local Distributors & Resellers
Speakers
H.E ABDESSELAM OULD MOHAMED SALEHMinisterMinistry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy Mauritania
ANDREW G. INGLISCEOKosmos Energy United States
BERNARD PIALESMauritania Country ManagerExxonMobil Mauritania
MOUSTAPHA BECHIRGeneral Director of HydrocarbonsMinistry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy Mauritania
