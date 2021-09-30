Maurices Celebrates Annual Grand Give And Inaugural Donation Event

DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- maurices participated in its popular Grand Give day by closing its home office on September 29 to allow associates to participate in its 8 th annual Best Day Ever event.

Associates from the home office participated in onsite and offsite activities that included blanket making, packing hygiene and care kits, packing food boxes, painting, assembling furniture, volunteering in greenhouse and farmland areas and more.

Organizations benefitting from maurices 2021 Best Day Ever include:

Ronald McDonald House

Safe Haven Resource Center

Ecolibrium3

Blue Star Mothers

St. Luke's Pediatric unit

Duluth Public Parks

Local Shelters, including PAVSA, Lifehouse and Damiano Center

Esperanza United

Local teachers and nurses

"At our core, we are a company with heart and soul. We are honored to provide our associates the opportunity to participate in a powerful and impactful day of giving to support our original hometown community of Duluth, MN," says David Kornberg, President and CEO.

maurices Best Day Ever event also provides its associates with a live panel discussion with local female entrepreneurs, and an opportunity to learn about the organizations supported during this event.

With the support of loyal customers, maurices also recently donated over 6,500 articles of clothing to hundreds of community organizations across North America as part of the Jeans & Joggers Trade Up Event. For a limited time, customers were invited to bring in their gently used jeans or joggers to any maurices location. That product was then donated to a local nonprofit supporting women in need in each of the participating store communities.

"Part of our DNA is to give back to our hometown communities, and we know it's equally important for our customers to do the same," says Kornberg. "We thank our loyal customers in joining us in these efforts and look forward to sharing more opportunities to help us make a difference in our hometowns across the US and Canada."

To learn more about maurices visit www.maurices.com.

About maurices

maurices is a women's specialty apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life ™. maurices is committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashions that take women from workday to weekend, and all of life's adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 900 stores in communities across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more fashion at maurices.com. maurices is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maurices-celebrates-annual-grand-give-and-inaugural-donation-event-301389153.html

SOURCE maurices