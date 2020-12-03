Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Independent Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans was named a recipient of the 2020 Director of the Year award for Corporate Governance by Corporate Directors Forum.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced its Independent Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans was named a recipient of the 2020 Director of the Year award for Corporate Governance by Corporate Directors Forum. Each year, the Corporate Directors Forum honors the top directors of San Diego companies for their leadership and performance in the boardroom. Honorees of the Director of the Year awards are nominated by their peers and selected based on their recent achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005320/en/

Maureen Breakiron-Evans (Photo: Business Wire)

"On behalf of Cubic and our board, I would like to congratulate Maureen for her recognition as Director of the Year for Corporate Governance - we are so very proud to have her as part of our team," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "Not only does Maureen bring extensive experience in technology, finance as well as risk management, but her oversight and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been invaluable to our organization."

"I am honored to receive the Director of the Year award from the Corporate Directors Forum," said Breakiron-Evans. "Successful board leadership is not a result of one individual - it stems from teamwork. I am proud to serve alongside my board colleagues who are actively engaged in creating value for Cubic's shareholders and ensuring the company continues to flourish for years to come."

Since joining Cubic's board in 2017, Breakiron-Evans has promoted high standards for corporate governance and effectively institutes governance practices for the company's risk management. With a strong command of financial reporting and tax issues, she oversees Cubic's financial reporting process as a member of the audit and compliance committee. As a member of Cubic's technology strategy committee, Breakiron-Evans provides oversight for Cubic's technology direction and cyber resilience initiatives.

Breakiron-Evans was honored at a virtual awards ceremony organized by the Corporate Directors Forum, which took place on December 2.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005320/en/