Matthew Weinberg Joins MTM Transit As Director, Safety Administration

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and wellbeing of passengers is MTM Transit's single top priority. To uphold its safety efforts, MTM Transit is pleased to announce the hiring of Director, Safety Administration Matthew Weinberg. Matthew, a nearly 20-year veteran of the transit industry, replaces industry icon Tom Greufe, who retired earlier this year.

In his new role at MTM Transit, Matthew oversees the company's award-winning safety and training programs, which are aimed at ensuring high-quality, safe transportation for passengers nationwide. He also oversees, updates, and enforces the Safety Management System, System Safety Program Plan, Emergency Preparedness Plan, and Drug and Alcohol Policies across the organization's book of business. Matthew also directs and conducts company-wide operational safety audits and facilitates creative safety initiatives like regular safety blitzes, as well as MTM Transit's exclusive Master Operator and ZAP programs. Additionally, he coordinates with local management teams and clients to ensure all locations meet stringent safety goals and training objectives, while maintaining compliance with local, state, and Federal regulations.

Matthew is a Certified Safety and Health Manager (CSHM). Over the course of his career, he has been responsible for safety and compliance at several large national transit organizations. Most recently, he served as National Safety Director for one of the largest transit companies in the nation, overseeing company-wide regulatory compliance, training, and safety processes and procedures.

"Matthew brings a wealth of knowledge and transit safety expertise to MTM Transit, which will allow him to build upon the safety culture Tom Greufe created in his time with our company," said MTM Transit's Chief Operating Officer Brian Balogh. "Throughout his career, Matthew has implemented numerous training programs and led operations to reduce accident and injury rates. His broad experience in roles ranging from the start of his transit career as a Road Supervisor to more recent roles leading safety efforts for national transit programs will enhance our focus on safety and the creative incentives we offer nationwide."

MTM Transit is one of the nation's most trusted and qualified partners for transportation and logistics solutions. MTM Transit was established by the leadership of MTM in 2009. Since then, MTM Transit has provided fixed route, shuttle, and special needs transportation, as well as mobility management services, while delivering cost savings, efficiencies, and increased access to the communities we serve. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for twelve million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

