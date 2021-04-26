FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Rossi of Fairfield CT has endured hard times in the past, as everyone has. How you can endure and persevere during those times reminds all of us what we are capable of.

Every year swimmers gather to test their endurance on New Year's Day with a celebration of perseverance. That perseverance has been captured by 3 masters swimmers who had the pleasure of swimming three (3) straight hours with world famous Liz Fry (also a world record holder).

A great article about the perseverance was posted at the Westport YMCA site: https://westporty.org/swimmers-perseverance-reminds-us-we-are-capable-of-enduring-hard-times/. "During these pandemic times it's always great to look back and remind ourselves that no matter what happens we can overcome and endure during hard times," says Rossi. "We have all had them and leaning on others to help is always beneficial. I encourage all to step out of your comfort zones and dip your toes into events that can test your perseverance so you can learn to understand we are all capable of enduring hard times."

Matthew Rossi is an avid Masters and CT Age group swimmer. He competes nationally and enjoys Masters and CT Age Group swimming. Matthew Rossi is also a seasoned CFO and an entrepreneur. Mr. Rossi leaves the entrepreneur business to his kids to run and learn. Media Contact: Matthew Rossi 308394@email4pr.com 203.590.1376

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthew-rossi-of-fairfield-ct---perseverance-reminds-us-we-are-capable-of-enduring-hard-times-301276363.html

SOURCE Matthew Rossi