Matthew Noll, Senior Managing Director At Alliantgroup, Appointed HISD Foundation Chairman Of The Board

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Independent School District (HISD) Foundation, which is dedicated to mobilizing the local community in support of innovative priorities to improve outcomes for all students in the district, is proud to announce that Matthew Noll has been appointed its Chairman of the Board. Matthew is a Senior Managing Director at alliantgroup where he is a key leader helping to grow the business. alliantgroup is a management and tax consultancy that educates small and medium sized businesses on the Research & Development Tax Credit and other specialized incentives that can help those businesses innovate, grow and create new jobs.

The HISD Foundation is invested in every child's success and demonstrates this dedication by advocating for and funding critical initiatives in public education. The main priorities for the Foundation include ensuring the health and safety of the whole child so that they can be engaged and successful learners; supporting college and career readiness for these students; creating a passion for innovation to encourage students to come up with new ideas and turn them into reality; and ensuring that all of our students have access to the information, programs and resources necessary for lifelong success.

"We are thrilled to have Matthew as our Chairman. He has been an integral part of the HISD Foundation's board of directors for two years and we look forward to his leadership and support in realizing our mission," said Katherine W. Smith, HISD Foundation Executive Director. "His work professionally - and personally - to support innovation and growth in our communities will continue to create a strong basis for all that we want to accomplish."

Matthew Noll has been with alliantgroup for eight years and is a crucial part of the executive management team. alliantgroup is known for its strong support of the communities it serves, especially through those groups, such as the HISD Foundation, that align with alliantgroup's core values. In addition to supporting the HISD Foundation, alliantgroup also supports HISD through STEM initiatives and scholarships, as well as celebrating its educators through the HISD Elementary Science Teacher of the Year Award.

"Matt continues to drive positive growth for our firm and I know he will do the same as HISD Foundation's Chairman. His devotion to his team, community and clients is unwavering and he inspires those around him to be their best. He will be a great asset to the Foundation in this new role," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.

"I am extremely excited and honored to be the next Chairman of the Board for the HISD Foundation. Our team of talented professionals are all dedicated to ensuring that the students of HISD are given every opportunity to achieve success both inside and outside of the classroom. I am looking forward to connecting with the individuals and business leaders in the City of Houston to help provide a best-in-class education that will prepare our students to be the next generation of leaders that our community is counting on."

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) Foundation was founded in 2007 and is dedicated to mobilizing the local community in support of innovative priorities to improve outcomes for all students in the district. HISD is the largest school district in Texas, serving nearly 200,000 students, nearly 80% of whom are considered economically disadvantaged. The Houston ISD Foundation is invested in each child's success and demonstrates this dedication by supporting projects at both the school and system levels in the following priority areas: Innovation, College & Career Readiness, Equity and supporting the Whole Child.

alliantgroup is a management and tax consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 18,000 businesses claim more than $10 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

