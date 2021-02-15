Matthew C. Morrey, MD, MS, FAAOS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew C. Morrey, MD, MS, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field in acknowledgment for his role as an Orthopedic Surgeon with Ortho San Antonio, partnered with the Christus Santa Rosa Health System.

Board Certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. Morrey has led an impressive career, garnering 11 years of expert knowledge and valuable professional experience in his field. He specializes in hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. Currently, he has devoted the past five years as an orthopedic surgeon with Ortho San Antonio, a partner of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Healthcare System, where he performs outpatient total hip and total knee arthroplasty, as well as complex reconstructions and revision surgery. He enjoys spending time with his patients and is committed to matching the treatment and procedure to each patient's specific needs. He is also interested in resident education and innovative methods of continuing education that utilize his medical illustration background. In 2019, Dr. Morrey founded the Ortho San Antonio Adult Reconstructive Fellowship sponsored by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. This will provide an extra year of specialized training in hip and knee reconstructive surgery, and is the only such program in the South Texas Region.

An academic scholar, Dr. Morrey completed his undergraduate studies at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Studio Art. Shortly thereafter, he went on to earn his Master of Science degree in Medical Illustration from the Medical College of Georgia and then a Medical degree at the University of Texas, Health Sciences Center in Houston. Gaining valuable extensive training, Dr. Morrey completed an Orthopedic surgical residency at the Mayo Clinic. As a testament to his academic success, he was one out of two surgeons selected by the Knee Society for a fellowship in knee surgery. During his training, he contributed multiple medical illustrations for several authors and was a co-editor and illustrator of the Master's Technique in Orthopedic series 'Relevant Surgical Exposures. He continues to author book chapters and is active in clinical research.

To stay up-to-date with the latest advancements, Dr. Morrey remains an active member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, Texas Medical Association, and the Texas Orthopedic Association. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

An active member of his local community, Dr. Morrey is a volunteer for youth athletics at his children's school and is active with St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church.

Dr. Morrey dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of his grandfather Alfred Morrey. He would like to thank his father, Bernard F. Morrey, MD (orthopedic surgeon), his brothers and sister, Mike, Mark, and Maggie, and his wife of 25 years, Mrs. Audrey Morrey for their support and inspiration. He would also like to recognize his mentors at the Mayo Clinic, David Lewallen, MD, Robert Trousdale, MD, and Arlen Hansen, MD.

For further information, please visit https://www.christushealth.org/ and https://www.ortho-sa.com/.

