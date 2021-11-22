Matterport Announces Successful Completion Of SOC 2 Type II Audit

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit for its platform and services. Performed by independent Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firm, Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP, the audit provides an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls involving operations and compliance at Matterport.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC2 is a reporting framework that sets benchmarks for managing customer data. The completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit attests Matterport's commitments to maintaining proper security, availability, and operational controls are in place for managing its spatial data platform and services.

"Matterport is committed to earning our customers' trust, and we demonstrate this by maintaining their data security and availability within our platform and systems," said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport.com. "The completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates both our level of commitment to Enterprise service and transparency in our operations. As Matterport expands globally and enables new and larger enterprise customers to capture spatial data, we will continue to invest in best-in-class systems to deliver secure, enterprise-level solutions to our customers."

Matterport's market-leading spatial data platform transforms any physical space into a dimensionally-accurate and photorealistic digital twin, providing customers with unparalleled data insights needed to manage spaces more effectively than ever before. Over 430,000 subscribers in more than 170 countries have captured over six million spaces to better access, manage and understand them - from a single property to a global portfolio of buildings. The company is investing significant resources to help its customers securely scale and leverage digital twins as a collaboration tool with their clients and partners.

Learn more about Matterport for Enterprise here . For more information on Matterport's security controls, visit https://www.matterport.com/trust .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal, and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

Media Contact:Tim McDowdDirector, Communications press@matterport.com Phone: 650-273-6999

Investor Contact: Soohwan Kim, CFAVP, Investor Relations ir@matterport.com

