Mattel Tops 2022 'Toy of the Year' Award Finalist List (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) - Get Mattel, Inc. Report today announced that the company's portfolio of toys has received a record-breaking seventeen finalist nominations across more than a dozen categories for The Toy Association's 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. For the third year in a row, the company leads the industry in the number of finalists, which include toys from American Girl ®, Barbie ®, Fisher-Price ®,Hot Wheels®, Masters of the Universe®, Polly Pocket® and additional licensed properties and games.

The full list of Mattel's nominated products are as follows:

American Girl 35 th: Specialty Toy of the Year

Barbie Extra: Doll of the Year

Barbie Dreamhouse™: Playset of the Year

Barbie: License of the Year

Crossed Signals™: Game of the Year

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot: Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster™: Preschool Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price Power Wheels® Hot Wheels Racer: Outdoor Toy of the Year

Hot Wheels Color Reveal™: Vehicle of the Year

Hot Wheels R/C 1:10 Tesla Cybertruck: Grown-Up Toy of the Year

Hot Wheels Red Line Club: Collectible of the Year

Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus: Action Figure of the Year

Masters of the Universe: Masterverse: Action Figure of the Year

Polly Pocket Compacts - Pocket World Assortment: Collectible of the Year

Spirit Untamed Ride Together™ Lucky & Spirit: Doll of the Year

"Mattel truly has the best talent, dedicated to creating the best toys in the world," said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. "We could not be more proud of our people, our products and the industry we play in. Each day, we are driven by the gratifying experience of designing toys that deliver joy, magic and memories for kids."

"By teaming with best-in-class retail partners we are able to deliver Mattel's incredible products that excite and deliver on our mission to empower children to explore the wonder of childhood," said Steve Totzke, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Mattel. "Leading The Toy Association's Toy of the Year finalist list is a testament to the strength of our portfolio of iconic brands and world-renowned licensed partnerships. Congratulations to all finalists who are dedicated to uniting fans of all ages through play."

Administered by The Toy Association, the TOTY Awards are held annually to showcase the top toys, games, and children's properties of the year. The awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation (TTF), which provides philanthropic support and the vital commodity of play to children and families under stress and in dire situations, across the country and globe.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards event on Friday, February 18, 2022, along with the overall "Toy of the Year" winner and "People's Choice" winner based on consumer votes. The celebration will kick off the 118th Toy Fair New York, which also includes the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame. Voting for the awards begins today at ToyAwards.org.

