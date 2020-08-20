Mattamy Homes US Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

Experienced real estate industry executive Keith Bass will direct the company's significant and growing US business

ORLANDO, Flo, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, is pleased to announce that Keith Bass has been named as the new CEO of Mattamy Homes US, effective September 28, 2020.

"We are very fortunate to have an individual with Keith's extensive background in the real estate industry joining the Mattamy Homes US team," says Peter Gilgan, Chairman and CEO of Mattamy Asset Management and Founder of Mattamy Homes. "We know that his wealth and diversity of experience is going to make a big difference at our company as we continue to grow, and we look forward to him leading our US business into the future."

Mr. Bass is a highly experienced CEO with a demonstrated history of success in the real estate industry. Most recently he was President and Managing Partner at Mill Creek Capital LLC, a private real estate capital and consulting firm in the Tampa, FL area. Previously he was the President and CEO of WCI Communities, where he led significant growth of the company prior to its sale to Lennar. Mr. Bass was also President of Pinnacle Land Advisors in Florida, and was a senior executive for many years with Ryland Homes as well as with Taylor Woodrow Communities, Renaissance Homes, Donaldson Homes and Ryan Homes. He is a Director with Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Rayonier Inc. and Gulfcoast Legal Services, and previously served on the boards of WCI Communities Inc., the Homebuilders Association of Metro Orlando and the Bridges of Light Foundation. He is a Certified General Contractor and Licensed Real Estate Broker in Florida and graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with a degree in Business Administration.

"Keith is well known in the industry, and to many of us at Mattamy, as an exceptional leader who is skilled in all aspects of the business and at equipping his organizations to thrive in any market climate," says Larry Nicholson, Chairman of the Board of Mattamy Homes. "The Mattamy team is going to benefit greatly from the depth of his experience."

"I've been closely following Mattamy's journey for some time and have been impressed with the strength of the management team and their vision for success, which speaks to the kind of company and culture that's been built," says Mr. Bass. "I'm excited to be returning to run such a great homebuilding company and am looking forward to working with the entire Mattamy US team as we continue to grow the business together."

Mr. Bass joins Mattamy Homes US as CEO, taking over the role from Pete Skelly, who will be retiring in October 2020 following a transition period.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets - Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida - and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

