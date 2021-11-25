Mattamy Homes Named One Of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

Culture of caring drives business growth and success at Canada's leading homebuilder

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is proud to have been named as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021. The honour recognizes organizations for having and fostering best-in-class cultures that drive performance and are the benchmark for success. This is the second time that Mattamy has been named to the list, having previously been recognized in 2017.

"At Mattamy we've always known that we have a special and unique culture that's provided a competitive advantage," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "This recognition as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures is a true testament to the culture of caring that our Founder, Peter Gilgan, began more than 43 years ago and that our people live and breathe each day. It is this very culture that has enabled our success through what has certainly been a challenging period in our history. We are all very proud of this accomplishment!"

Mattamy's Founder, Peter Gilgan, envisioned building a company that wasn't just about business and making money. His vision was to build and foster a deeply held culture centred on caring for employees, customers, trade partners, the communities Mattamy creates and does business in, the environment and society in general.

The national Most Admired Corporate Cultures program, run by Waterstone Human Capital, is in its 18th year of recognizing best-in-class organizations that have empowering cultures. Organizations are evaluated on vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring for fit, cultural alignment and measurement, retention, rewards and recognition, organizational performance and corporate social responsibility. Winners are selected by a panel of top executive judges from past winning organizations.

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do, and demonstrates a commitment to culture as competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high performance culture can drive incredible growth and performance."

