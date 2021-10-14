Mattamy Homes Announces Groundbreaking Of Hearthstone At Cambrian Crossing Community In Sherwood Park, AB

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has officially broken ground on the company's latest master-planned community, Hearthstone at Cambrian Crossing, located east of Edmonton in a highly sought-after area of Sherwood Park. In late September 2021, the homebuilder hosted a small, COVID-safe event to mark the celebratory occasion.

"Everyone on the Mattamy team is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated ground-breaking of Hearthstone, as this community is really going to shape the future of living in this market," says Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "Complementing the growing lifestyle of Sherwood Park residents, Hearthstone at Cambrian Crossing is designed to marry the modern lifestyle amenities buyers are needing, with the friendly comfort of a neighbourhood we all desire. The Mattamy team looks forward to building strong connections with the Sherwood Park community."

Hearthstone at Cambrian Crossing will offer buyers a diverse selection of stylish homes, from single family, urban townhomes, and semi-detached homes, expected to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers, including millennial up-and-comers, life upsizers and more. Hearthstone will have more than 1,700 homes in total in the master-planned community, to marry the outdoor lifestyle amenities and friendly comfort of a neighborhood. Residents will have every amenity close at hand, including local marketplaces and other neighbourhood commercial options, a planned school site designated for two schools, an intricate natural pathway system, a wetland and forested ecosystem that will be protected and incorporated into the community, all making tight-knit bonds, family closeness and connection with the outdoors easy.

Hearthstone at Cambrian Crossing is expected to open for sale in 2023.

For more information and to view photos, please visit: Hearthstone at Cambrian Crossing

About Mattamy HomesMattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In Canada, the company is represented across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, and now Sherwood Park. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited