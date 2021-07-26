Mattamy Homes Announces Community Coming Soon To Tucson's Westside

Westbridge at Silverbell boasts excellent access to every amenity, along with inspiring vistas TUCSON, Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A community of new homes is coming soon to Tucson's desirable Westside, just a few minutes' drive from downtown, with breathtaking views of the Tucson Mountains and the iconic Sentinel Peak, locally known as "A" Mountain, Mattamy Homes has announced.

Westbridge at Silverbell, at the northeast corner of Silverbell and Goret roads, will provide an intimate collection of just 105 homes, according to Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America with a robust presence in Tucson.

"The setting is incredible, with outstanding proximity to vast open spaces for a whole range of recreational opportunities and only 2 miles away from I-10 for effortless commuting and access to everything this unique city has to offer," said Anjela Salyer, Division President, Mattamy Homes Tucson.

Westbridge at Silverbell marks a rare homebuying opportunity in the fast-growing Tucson market, with spacious and generous new homes ranging from 1,633 to 2,560 square feet. Six brand-new floorplans will showcase Mattamy's popular open-concept designs.

Mattamy's newly acquired 27-acre property lies virtually around the corner from everyday conveniences today's homebuyers desire. Grocery stores and homegrown eateries and favorite restaurants sit within a mile of the community. For children, highly sought-after Leman Academy of Excellence and Legacy Traditional School are within miles of the community.

Westbridge at Silverbell nearly abuts Tucson Mountain Park, a 20,000-acre paradise for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians, with 62 miles of shared-use trails. Pima County bills the park as the "largest natural resource area owned and managed by a local government in the U.S."

Adjacent to that, Saguaro National Park stretches across some 91,000 acres. Famous for the eponymous cacti and awe-inspiring sunsets, the park provides 150 miles of designated trails. Also close by, the Rillito River bike path, known as " The Loop," runs along the Santa Cruz River and connects with a 131-mile system of paths that link Tucson to its communities.

Closer to home, Westbridge at Silverbell is one mile away from championship Silverbell Golf Course and close to several of the city's 128 municipal parks, including nearby Christopher Columbus Park, Sweetwater Wetlands Park and Juhan Park along the river.

Tucson's robust cultural scene brims with variety and vibrancy.

Jump aboard Tucson's modern streetcar line, Sun Link. Go shopping in Mercado District, where you can also stop by the Thursday farmers market or enjoy brunch. Visit Tumamoc Hill, the site of a 2,500-year-old village, and the University of Arizona's Desert Laboratory in an 860-acre preserve in the heart of Tucson. Take in the color and architecture of the city's Spanish Colonial era,19 th-century barrios and early 20 th-century neighborhoods.

Other must-see sites include the St. Augustine Cathedral and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, with a zoo, natural history museum and aquarium, among myriad other popular destinations in the City of Sunshine.

"The community's location and setting are a remarkable find for Mattamy Homes," Salyer said. "Homebuyers will now have the chance to enjoy the Westside's easygoing serenity and, at the same time, close to major thoroughfares. In a word, this new community will have something for everyone."

Westbridge at Silverbell is expected to open in spring 2022.

For more information about Mattamy Homes, see: mattamyhomes.com

About Mattamy HomesMattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets - Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida - and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

