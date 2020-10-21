Mattamy Homes Acquires Sendero Crossing Property To Expand Presence In North Phoenix

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that it has acquired a sought-after property in north Phoenix, AZ known as Sendero Crossing. This purchase will enable Mattamy to bring new homes and the company's unique community design into a market that has strong demand but very little existing inventory of new homes.

The acquisition is for a 55-acre piece of property, zoned for 170 homesites. Mattamy purchased the property from Desert Hills 160 LLC (El Dorado Holdings) for $4.56 million, with the deal having closed on October 1, 2020.

Sendero Crossing is located on the northwest corner of Circle Mountain Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix, bordered by the Anthem master planned community to the south and east. To the west and north, Sendero Crossing is surrounded by the natural desert, creating an excellent opportunity for homesites with unobstructed views of sunsets over the ridge and mountains. The community is also in close proximity to nearby shopping, restaurants and Lake Pleasant Regional Park.

"We're excited about what we will be able to offer homebuyers in this attractive submarket and vibrant setting, as we feel it's been under-served for too long," says Harry Lourimore, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "The product offering we're planning will appeal to a variety of young and mature families, attracted by strong area schools and access to great amenities, as well as those looking to downsize, seeking a hassle-free lifestyle afforded by new construction, easy maintenance living and an appreciation for the natural setting and views. We're looking forward to our future opening and making Sendero Crossing come to life."

Mattamy will be building two single-family product lines on the site - 40' wide floorplans on 50'x120' lots and 50' wide floorplans on 65'x125' lots, featuring a mix of tried and true plans and exciting new plans created based on customer feedback and today's home needs . Land development is expected to start this month, with a grand opening targeted for fall 2021.

For more information: https://mattamyhomes.com/phoenix.aspx.

About Mattamy HomesMattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets - Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida - and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattamy-homes-acquires-sendero-crossing-property-to-expand-presence-in-north-phoenix-301157211.html

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited