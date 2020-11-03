Matt Smith Captures 4th NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Championship

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Smith Racing blazed to victory this weekend at the Dodge NHRA Finals in Las Vegas, with Matt Smith crowned the 2020 Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion, the fourth time he has captured the prestigious trophy. After Matt Smith was awarded the title, Angie Smith closed out the Camping World NHRA season by winning the final round of the weekend race.

"Our entire team has so much to celebrate," said Matt Smith, who thanked the fans, his team, DENSO and others for their unwavering support. "This is an awesome ending to a tough year and intense season."

"Never give up on your dreams," said Angie Smith, who echoed her husband's gratitude to their supporters. "You can do anything if you put your mind to it."

The trio of racers who make up Matt Smith Racing - Matt and Angie Smith and Scotty Pollacheck - reached new heights in 2020 no other team has achieved. Each won a weekend race, with Matt Smith winning two finals; all are now members of the coveted DENSO Pro Stock Motorcycle 200-mph club; and all three dominated the final standings with their highest individual rankings to date. Behind chart-topper Matt Smith, Pollacheck clinched third place and Angie Smith jumped to fifth place.

The team also celebrated numerous milestones throughout the abbreviated season. In October, Angie Smith made history as first woman to break the 200-mph barrier in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class. Her win in Las Vegas marks her second weekend victory in her racing career. She picked up her first trophy, known as a Wally, in 2014 after a final round victory over her husband. Pollacheck captured his first Wally in September at the DENSO Spark Plugs Indianapolis U.S. Nationals. The win was his first time inside the winner's circle after 11 trips to the finals in more than a decade.

On Sunday, Matt Smith racked up so many points that he was handed the world championship trophy after the second round of eliminations. The 2020 prize will be added to his collection of NHRA titles won in 2018, 2013 and 2007.

DENSO is Matt Smith Racing's primary sponsor. All three racers ride on DENSO premium Iridium spark plugs.

"Congratulations to the entire Matt Smith Racing team for a stellar season," said Fran Labun, vice president of DENSO's Aftermarket Sales Group. "Team DENSO is proud to sponsor these talented professionals who are leaders on and off the track, and we are especially excited about all that Angie has accomplished to advance motorsports for women."

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has championed NHRA racing since 2016. For half a century, DENSO Corp. has sponsored world-class motor sports around the globe. DENSO products are among the precision original equipment and replacement auto parts widely used by professional racing teams on every circuit, as well as everyday motorists on the road worldwide.

More information on DENSO spark plugs, as well as DENSO's comprehensive lines of auto parts, is available at retail stores, wholesale distributors and www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond - a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

