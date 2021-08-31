Matt Leschber With 1836 Property Management Conferred With The "Top 100 Leaders In Real Estate & Construction" Award At WRECONF Las Vegas, 2020-21

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Leschber was one of the selected few luminaries to be recognized with the "Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate & Construction" award at the inaugural edition of The World Real Estate & Construction Forum held...

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Leschber was one of the selected few luminaries to be recognized with the "Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate & Construction" award at the inaugural edition of The World Real Estate & Construction Forum held at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA on June 23-25, 2021.

Matt Leschber is the founder of 1836 Property Management with a belief that mutually beneficial transparent relationships are the key to a successful business. Prior to that, he obtained his real estate license and had his career at Keller Williams Realty.

Currently, 1836 Property Management has grown to become Austin's premier property management company, with a consistent 20% net growth annually, and driven largely from word-of-mouth referrals. Matt's drive for innovation and extraordinary contributions to the real estate industry made him the perfect choice for the prestigious honor.

When asked about his company's strengths that led him to win the award, he said, "I started off with 3 properties and we are now a little over six hundred. So, I think what led to success and eventually this award is the work-family oriented culture in the company and the drive to find balance between client satisfaction and investment success."

Alongside this distinguished award, 1836 PM also ranked #13 in the Austin Business Journal's 2021 "Best Places to Work," and received top recognition in 2020 for real estate and property management services by PropertyManagement.com, Expertise, and Austin Online Choice. See the 1836PM awards section on the organization's about page.

A leader in Austin, Texas property management, 1836 Property Management is helping clients reach their real estate investing goals and garner peace of mind through the process. Offering market data, investor and landlord educational resources, and turnkey property management services for investors and property owners, 1836 Property Management is committed to ensuring clients maximize their returns and reach their financial goals. The company maintains an active library of media resources here . With rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market, 1836 Property Management focuses on human-to-human collaboration so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.

To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matt-leschber-with-1836-property-management-conferred-with-the-top-100-leaders-in-real-estate--construction-award-at-wreconf-las-vegas-202021-301366726.html

SOURCE 1836 Property Management