The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that Matt Gibson has been named Corporate Vice President of Land Acquisition, a role he will assume at the company's headquarters in Aliso Viejo, California.

Matt Gibson, Corporate Vice President of Land Acquisition at The New Home Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gibson is a homebuilding industry veteran who brings years of experience in land acquisition and asset management to NEW HOME. He most recently served as a vice president for Watt Communities, a business unit of the diversified real estate conglomerate, Watt Companies, where he was responsible for acquisition and entitlement of all new single-family, multi-family and mixed-use projects. In his new role, Gibson will focus on growth opportunities and land acquisition for NEW HOME as it continues its expansion in California and Arizona.

"I'm so excited to have Matt join the NEW HOME team," said Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of NEW HOME. "He has an outstanding reputation in the land community, has an exceptional work ethic and he brings a strong strategic perspective to the business. I'm highly confident that Matt will help grow our business and our financial returns in the immediate future."

Prior to the positions he held at Watt Communities, Gibson spent five years in land acquisition at Richmond American Homes, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. and one of the largest homebuilders in the nation. While at Richmond American, he worked with Miller who had regional and divisional responsibilities for several markets in the western U.S.

"I am thrilled to join such an admired organization and to play an active role in growing the business," said Gibson. "I strongly believe that NEW HOME has tremendous leadership that is positioning the Company to thrive in the future. I can't wait to see what the next chapters hold for all of us at NEW HOME."

Based in Aliso Viejo in Orange County, NEW HOME also has offices in Roseville, California that serves the greater Sacramento region and the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2016, it announced a strategic expansion into the Phoenix market and opened its Arizona division.

Over the past 10-plus years, NEW HOME has been one of the nation's most awarded builders, earning top design and planning honors from the industry's premier awards shows. It has won multiple "Community of the Year" awards for its communities throughout the western United States.

NEW HOME has dozens of communities that are actively selling or in planning and development stages in California and Arizona's most desirable locations. The company offers a wide range of homes across all price points that result from extensive market research to ensure it delivers the most innovative and thoughtfully designed homes in each place it builds.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWHM." It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of "The Eliant" for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Award's multi-divisional builder segment. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

