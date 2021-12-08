Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) announces the appointment of Matt Deluhery as national safety director. Deluhery previously served as Aqua safety director since December 2019, where he oversaw regulatory compliance and work environment safety and health for Aqua's water and wastewater operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005933/en/

Matt Deluhery has been appointed to National Safety Director for Essential Utilities Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role at Essential, Deluhery will oversee the creation and maintenance of a multi-state strategic safety vision for both the water and gas businesses. He is responsible for ensuring safety compliance is implemented consistently throughout the organization and in line with the overall strategic direction of Essential. He will also oversee the development and execution of ongoing safety-related communications to all levels of the organization.

"One of the key strengths of our organization is our commitment to safety across the board," said Chris Crockett, chief environmental, safety and sustainability officer for Essential. "Matt's industry experience, coupled with his dedication to organizational safety compliance and his ability to leverage strengths and experiences across our combined companies, makes him the ideal candidate for this role. We are confident in his ability to standardize our collective safety programs and look forward to continuing our impressive safety programs at Essential."

Deluhery brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his role at Essential, beginning with his position as the executive director of the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association. Matt spent eight years as director of operations of the American Water Military Services Group, starting and overseeing water and wastewater operations at multiple bases across the country. The most recent part of his career was spent as the senior manager of corporate safety and health programs for American Water, where he designed and implemented safety improvement projects and monitored compliance reporting.

Deluhery holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and a Master of Science in strategic industrial and organizational psychology from Bellevue University. He is also a current member of the American Water Works Association.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005933/en/