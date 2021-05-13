SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. As of today, Matrix has held more than 200 vaccine administration events in more than 75 cities across 13 different states. Matrix supports clients across government and trade organizations, and in industries such as food and meat processing, energy, and telecommunications.

Matrix Clinical Solutions Provides Rapid and Scalable Mobile Vaccine Administration to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Access

In Florida, Matrix is working as an extension of static mass vaccination sites. Mobile Health Clinics and clinical staff are used to strategically increase vaccine access to historically underserved communities. Matrix has brought Mobile Health Clinics on-site to food banks, churches, parks, and other locations in 18 different cities across the state of Florida. To date, more than 35,000 vaccines have been administered at more than 125 sites.

"At Feeding Tampa Bay, we are on a path to end hunger. This means providing both nutritious meals and access to opportunities that lift our neighbors towards health and capability," said Rhonda Gindlesperger, chief operating officer, Feeding Tampa Bay. "Our community has stepped in to help provide a path of recovery from the many challenges the pandemic brought our way and we're thankful to offer access to education, screenings and coronavirus vaccines to the individuals and families we serve thanks to the Matrix Clinical Solutions team."

"Matrix has two decades of experience analyzing social determinants of health and developing strategic healthcare solutions," said Matrix Medical Network Chief Medical Officer Daniel Castillo, M.D. "In the pandemic we have needed to consider factors like access to transportation, native language, digital literacy, and access to technology to determine how best to reach underserved rural communities. Our clinicians take great pride in providing care where it may not otherwise be available and working in communities where they can speak the languages needed and partner closely with community organizations and leaders to ensure engagement and trust."

Matrix is uniquely positioned to support vaccine administration with a range of services that can be adapted and quickly deployed to meet partners' needs by:

Activating quickly to support emergent situations and needs

Navigating state regulations and supporting the process of securing vaccines

Mobilizing expert clinicians on-site for convenient and timely access to vaccines

Providing education and multilingual staff to address critical questions and alleviate concerns

Managing operations and logistics to ensure seamless vaccination events

If you are interested in learning more about Matrix's vaccine administration services, visit: https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/vaccine-deployment/.

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing custom workplace health solutions including testing, tracing, vaccination, and return to work services. In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-solutions/.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

Matrix Media Contact: Elissa JohnsenEJJ Communications, LLC on behalf of Matrix Medical Network elissa.johnsen@matrixmedicalnetwork.com 312-285-3203

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matrix-clinical-solutions-provides-rapid-and-scalable-mobile-vaccine-administration-to-increase-covid-19-vaccine-access-301290407.html

SOURCE Matrix Medical Network