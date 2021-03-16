Mathnasium Named An Entrepreneur 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise company, has once again been recognized as an Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise for 2021.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise company, has once again been recognized as an Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise for 2021. The ranking is based on the number of new franchise units added in the last year. Mathnasium began franchising in 2003 and climbed to the top of the industry at a remarkable pace, providing entrepreneurs and career-changers a strong investment opportunity while helping children succeed in math.

"This recognition is significant because not only is Mathnasium enjoying steady growth as a company, the tutoring market is also seeing skyrocketing demand," said CEO Shant Assarian. "With a low cost of entry, our franchisees are able to seize a share of this multibillion-dollar industry while receiving the world-class training, systems, and support that allows them to best serve their customers and realize the full potential of their investment."

Mathnasium helps children excel at math, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and gain confidence for a promising future. The need has been magnified with the impact the COVID crisis has had on schools. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during the pandemic.

