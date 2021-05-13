Mathnasium Named 2021 Top Low-Cost Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise company, has taken the No. 6 position on Entrepreneur's list of 2021 Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000. Mathnasium is the highest-ranking educational franchise on the Top Low-Cost list, taking a step up from No. 7 last year. Other companies listed in the top 10 include The UPS Store, 7-Eleven, and Baskin-Robbins.

To achieve a high rank on this list, companies must score exceptionally well in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Mathnasium began franchising in 2003 and has climbed to the top of the industry at a remarkable pace.

"A top ranking on this list is significant because it highlights Mathnasium as an incredible investment opportunity," said CEO Shant Assarian. "The supplemental education market is experiencing skyrocketing demand. With a low cost of entry, Mathnasium franchisees can seize a share of this multibillion-dollar industry while receiving world-class training, systems, and support to best serve their customers and get the most out of their investment."

Mathnasium helps children excel at math, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and gain confidence for a promising future. Demand is even greater due to the impact the COVID crisis has had on education. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online.

