Materion Announces Shelly M. Chadwick As Vice President, Finance And Chief Financial Officer

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today announced that Shelly M. Chadwick will join the company as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 1, 2020.

Ms. Chadwick will serve as a member of the executive team and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Jugal Vijayvargiya. She will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, as well as the tax, internal audit, and treasury functions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Shelly to our global leadership team," said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive public company experience, strong understanding of global manufacturing organizations and track record of building world class finance teams, will enable her to make significant contributions as we continue to execute our strategic plan, accelerate profitable growth and deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

Ms. Chadwick said, "I am excited and proud to join Materion and very much look forward to working with the entire global team to help build on the Company's momentum and strong business fundamentals."

Chadwick has more than twenty years of experience driving strong financial and operational results and leading transformational change. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer of the Timken Company, a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products. Prior to Timken, she was Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer with Eckart America, a subsidiary of Altana AG. Before that, she held financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility with Noveon Inc., a leading global producer of advanced specialty chemicals, polymer-based formulations and chemical additives.

Ms. Chadwick holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Finance from Westfield State University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Anna Maria College.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

