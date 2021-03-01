Materion And Radian Audio Partner To Increase Production Of High-End Truextent® Acoustic Beryllium Diaphragms

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) and California-based Radian Audio have announced that they will partner together to manufacture Truextent® premium acoustic beryllium diaphragms used in high-end loudspeakers for both the pro audio and home audiophile...

Materion has produced Truextent acoustic beryllium speaker domes, cones and diaphragms for more than 20 years, supplying high-end speaker makers around the globe. Recognized around the world by OEMs and ODMs, Truextent genuine all beryllium acoustic components enable these firms to provide their clientele with unrivaled crystal-clear sound reproduction, thanks to beryllium's high stiffness-to-weight ratio. This property improves the diaphragm's pistonic motion, dramatically reducing unwanted distortion or sound "breakup."

This partnership will enable Materion to offer increased volume to support the growing high-end acoustic industry and support continued growth into the next decade. It also sets the stage for potential future collaborative efforts between the companies in the effort to bring the acoustic benefits of beryllium to a wider audience.

Radian Audio is a fully integrated manufacturer, from concept, design, and assembly of LF and HF transducers. It has a global supply chain to match its domestic and international sales.

"Materion has supplied Radian Audio with premium acoustic beryllium domes, cones and diaphragm assemblies for a number of years," said Clive Grannum, President, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. "Both companies are focused on producing best-in-class audio components, so joining forces through this partnership ensures that we can meet the increasing demand for high-end speakers."

"Radian Audio is at the forefront of premium audio development and manufacturing. We strive to be the best and partnering with Materion on their Truextent beryllium diaphragms is a natural evolution toward our commitment to provide the best in audio," said Dwight Tobiano, President of Radian.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Learn more at ( http://materion.com/About).

About Radian Audio:

Radian Audio, based in Pomona, California, is an OEM loudspeaker compression driver manufacturer, serving the sound contractor/fixed installation market and the portable/tour sound industry. With over three decades of success under its belt, Radian Audio proudly enters its fourth decade as an OEM and ODM supplier of drivers and speaker components.

