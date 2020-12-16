Materials Innovator Announces New Name, Stronger Relationship With Global NAGASE Group

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Materials Systems, Inc. (EMS), a global formulator and manufacturer of adhesives, conductives, and encapsulants, has announced an upcoming change of its name. Effective January 1, 2021, the company will become Nagase ChemteX America Corporation (NCU), signifying its deepening integration with Japanese-based parent company, NAGASE.

For more than 20 years, EMS has formulated state-of-the-art acrylics, epoxies, silicones and urethanes, identifying and addressing market needs within a wide range of industries. Under the new name, Nagase ChemteX America Corporation plans to continue its innovative, customer-centric business model, while enjoying the added resources and technologies available to a NAGASE Group company.

"This new name communicates to our customers that we're committed to addressing their needs on a truly global scale," said Todd Irion, president of EMS. "Our relationship with the larger NAGASE Group allows us to maintain our personal dedication and responsiveness to customers, while securing access for them to an even larger offering of materials, capabilities and future solutions."

About Engineered Materials Systems, Inc.Engineered Materials Systems, Inc. (EMS) is a global formulator and manufacturer of adhesives, conductives and encapsulants serving the appliance, automotive, filter, lighting, medical and microelectronics markets. Based in Delaware, OH, EMS provides innovative and cost effective solutions for original equipment manufacturers and is committed to designing materials for specific customer needs.

EMS is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 100+ group companies and more than 6,000 team members. Spanning 27 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end materials and technologies.

